Cyberpunk 2077 Level Cap: What are the max Street Cred and character levels

The Cyberpunk 2077 Level Cap is a great thing to know so you are aware what the limitations are for your Cyberpunk 2077 build, especially as you won't be able to max out every ability or unlock every perk point in a single playthrough.

There are technically two Cyberpunk 2077 level caps - one for your character level, and another for your Street Cred. You'll earn experience for pretty much everything you do in Night City, and with each level you'll be awarded an attribute point and a perk point - although you can earn perk points independently of levels too by doing things like crafting.

Cyberpunk 2077 Level Cap: Character Level

The Cyberpunk 2077 level cap when it comes to your overall max for V as a character is level 50. The maximum level you can take each attribute to is level 20, which means you're never going to be able to max out all of them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Level Cap: Street Cred

The Cyberpunk level cap for your Street Cred in-game is also level 50. However, even after you've hit that level, you can continue earning perk point to feed into your various attributes.

Having higher Street Cred means that you'll gained access to better contracts from Fixers, and an increased range of items from the in-game vendors, including ripperdocs and clothing stores.