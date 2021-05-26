Cyberpunk 2077 getting back on PlayStation is entirely Sony's decision, says CD Projekt

Sony is still deciding on whether to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, CD Projekt Red has said.

During a shareholder meeting held by CD Projekt Red earlier this week (via VGC), the Cyberpunk 2077 developer said that the decision to put the RPG back on PlayStation storefronts rests entirely with Sony. Speaking at the shareholder meeting, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said that "the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game."

This actually isn't the first time that the topic of getting Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store has been broached by CD Projekt Red leadership. Back in March, CD Projekt executive Michal Nowakowski said that "the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony," before adding that he believed each and every patch published for Cyberpunk 2077 brings the game one step closer to getting back on the storefront.

Over the last few months, we've seen a slate of patches of varying sizes deployed for Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms, not just PlayStation consoles. Back in March, when CD Projekt Red first commented on the situation with Sony, the hefty patch 1.2 had just been released for the action RPG, which introduced over 500 brand new fixes and adjustments for Cyberpunk 2077. The patch introduced some stability for players on both Xbox One and PS4 in particular, where CD Projekt's game had really been struggling to run.

This is ultimately what led to Cyberpunk 2077 being taken down from the PlayStation Store just a few weeks after it first launched in December 2020. At the time, Sony pulled the RPG from its storefront "until further notice" over concerns of the quality of the game, citing its desire to "ensure a high level of customer satisfaction." Since the original decision over half a year ago, Sony has yet to comment further on the situation.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt has given updates on further developments for Cyberpunk 2077. The company said earlier this year that it was "reconsidering" the multiplayer component for the game, which was originally going to launch as a standalone product, and have pushed the native next-gen upgrades for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 back until the latter half of this year.

