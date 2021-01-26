Cyberpunk 2077 gets official mod support

CD Projekt Red released official Cyberpunk 2077 modding support tools today to give PC tinkerers a jump-start "that will help you modify and create your own experiences in the world of Cyberpunk 2077."

The word "support" is pulling a lot of weight here, as the resources that CD Projekt Red released are fairly basic ones that modders can essentially use to ground their creations. Cyberpunk 2077 mods were already being created before these resources were officially available, but having an official source will make things more straightforward and could fill in some gaps in hand-made tools. The studio also says that its official resources "will be continuously updated alongside game patches to ensure compatibility," which in theory should make it easier to prevent mods from breaking all the time.

Historically, CD Projekt Red has been supportive of mods for its games, but between its more restricted engine and its actual in-house support, those mods have never reached Skyrim levels of depth or absurdity. That said, The Witcher 3 mods greatly improved over time as modders learned more about the game and CD Projekt Red got closer to the modding scene, so Cyberpunk 2077 will likely follow a similar pattern. To the studio's credit, it has more pressing things to worry about with regards to Cyberpunk 2077, with two essential performance patches slated for the first half of 2021.

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes cover a range of stability improvements and bug fixes for consoles and PC, but they missed a new bug which has tripped up some players. Here's how to fix the game-breaking Cyberpunk 2077 progression bug .

Cyberpunk 2077 map | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking | Cyberpunk 2077 weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 level cap | Cyberpunk 2077 endings | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 crashes | Cyberpunk 2077 fastest cars | Cyberpunk 2077 cheats