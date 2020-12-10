Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece: Use the Dark Net, talk to Wakako, or take a look around to find the moth braindance?

In the Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece mission, which you'll come across in your quest to find Evelyn Parker for information on how to remove the biochip, you'll be faced with trying to hunt down a braindance with a Death's Head moth symbol on it. After talking to ripperdoc Fingers - easily the most loathsome character in the game - you can talk to Judy about how to find these illegal braindances, and potentially those behind it.

Talk to Judy and she will give you a selection of options for tracking down the Death's Head braindance. N.B The fixer option seemingly only appears if you've sidetracked previously to collect your reward from Wakako for rescuing Sandra near the beginning of the game with Jackie (the lady in the ice bath).

I'll take a look around Jig-Jig Street

I know a local fixer

Let's give the dark net site a shot

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The quickest way to find the Death's Head braindance is actually to have a look around Jig-Jig Street. The game will direct you to a local porn shop, who'll point you to a man lurking in a nearby underground passage.

Sadly, despite the conversation options, your only real choice is to buy the Death's Head braindance from him for 1000 Eurodollars - listed in his store as XBD: Deep-Fried Death's Head Moth.

From this recording though, you will get some clues -with Judy's help - that will guide you to the warehouse where they're recording these dark braindances.