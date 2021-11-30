CD Projekt Red announces a "major update" and new DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will see a major update early next year, and a DLC expansion is in development.

Yesterday on November 29, CD Projekt Red leadership posted a press release to mark the end of the third quarter of the fiscal 2021/22 year. In the press release, it's stated by the studio's management that a "major update for all platforms" is deep in development for Cyberpunk 2077, and should launch within the first three months of the fiscal 2022/23 year.

This would mean the big new update for Cyberpunk 2077 is primed to arrive at some point between March and May 2022. Additionally, the new update will launch alongside the new-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the new press release from the CD Projekt Red leadership reveals after the version was delayed out of a 2021 launch.

Finally, the press release reveals a "Cyberpunk expansion" is in development at the studio. There are no further details on this forthcoming expansion, and it's only mentioned incredibly briefly in passing alongside the new-gen version of The Witcher 3. We knew previously that CD Projekt was exploring significant DLC expansions for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as free DLC packs, but the latter was just recently delayed to launching next year in 2022.

It's been a long road for Cyberpunk 2077, with repeated delays to post-launch plans like the new-gen update for the RPG, and CD Projekt Red even revealing earlier this year that they had "decided to reconsider" the planned Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode, hinting that it might never even see the light of day. If there's a silver lining to this tumultuous period for CD Projekt Red, perhaps it's that Cyberpunk 2077's user reviews on Steam are now "very positive."

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes