Cyberpunk 2077's Steam user score is now "very positive"

Just a few days short of its first anniversary, Cyberpunk 2077 's aggregate user review on Steam is now "very positive".

Cyberpunk 2077's journey has infamously not been a smooth one. One of the highest-profile gaming controversies for some time, Cyberpunk 2077 went from one of the most anticipated titles ever to a launch disaster when it was discovered the game was full of bugs and performance issues . The problems were especially pronounced on the PS4 and Xbox One base consoles, leading to Sony temporarily pulling the game from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft offering refunds.

While PC players seemed to have escaped many of the egregious issues that plagued the console versions, the switch from "mostly positive" to "very positive" shows that not only are people still playing and enjoying Cyberpunk 2077, but they're still prepared to share their positive experiences on Steam, too.

"Almost one year after release, coming back to this game and remember all of the amazing memories I had driving around, completing missions with Keanu Reeves speaking in my head," writes dlegend-d . "Although its launch was received terribly, this game provided the most amount of fun for me in a while. This is one of those games that once you complete it, you'll come back to it every so often just to get that feeling again, thank you Cyberpunk 2077."

The change in reception has also been noted by the team, too.

"Last days #Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players," tweeted Cyberpunk 2077's quest director, Pawel Sasko (thanks, GAMINGbible ). "You can’t imagine what it means to me."

CD Projekt Red recently pushed back several Cyberpunk 2077 updates and free DLCs until next year. Though initially Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap listed "multiple updates and improvements," as well as "free DLCs" as arriving in 2021, it has now all shifted to 2022.

ICYMI, a curious Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered a number of previously unseen features hidden in the unpatched version of the game. After wondering what the original version of the RPG might be like – that is, the original game installed on physical discs before updates are applied – YouTuber Tyler McVicker deleted all of the patches and updates from their system before unplugging it from the internet . It showed us how the menus and UI had changed, as well the perk system, weapon customization, and even the map itself. It also looks as though Night City vendors may have originally traveled around.