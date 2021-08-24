Call of Duty Warzone season 5 adds highly anticipated RAAL LMG weapon

The elusive and highly anticipated RAAL LMG has officially been added to Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare for season 5, and in case you haven't heard, it absolutely melts.

For some context, some lucky players were able to score the RAAL LMG as a legendary ground loot weapon for a few days earlier in 2021, but it soon disappeared without word from the developers, leaving fans of effective long-range weapons yearning for its return. And at long last, this incredibly hard-hitting LMG is available as a standalone weapon in Call of Duty Warzone; you'll only need to complete a fairly standard challenge to unlock it. Just keep in mind that the RAAL LMG is a Modern Warfare weapon, meaning you won't be able to unlock it in Black Ops Cold War.

In order to get your hands on the devastating RAAL LMG, you'll need to complete a challenge you might remember from when the blueprint seemingly glitched into the game back in February: Get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic. Charlie Intel suggests you try the challenge in Modern Warfare if possible, as it's relatively easy to get five kills with the Scout Combat Optic and any ol' LMG and then just exit the game.

