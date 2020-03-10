Call of Duty: Warzone error codes guide: what they mean and what to do

Prepare for Call of Duty: Warzone error codes, people. After a surprise announcement, the free-to-play battle royale mode is launching today, March 10, and you can bet there'll be some day-one connectivity issues.

Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale shooter under the Call of Duty umbrella, and that means one thing: a whole lot of people are going to try to play it at launch. A mass influx of players can fry even the stoutest of servers, so expect login queues, server outages, and other multiplayer mixup mainstays as Warzone rolls out. You need only look at recent multiplayer games like Destiny 2, Sea of Thieves, and Anthem for reference. Big launches can cause big problems, and virtually no game launches without some issues, so you may as well batten down the hatches now.

These issues will inevitably churn out some error codes indicating client, server, or connectivity issues. These error codes can help you diagnose whatever's blocking you from dropping into Warzone, and in an ideal world, they can help you resolve the issue quicker. We'll be archiving Call of Duty: Warzone error codes as they're discovered, and while many of these will likely need to be resolved on Sledgehammer Games and Activision's end, we'll also share any troubleshooting solutions you can handle yourself. Sometimes it's as simple as reloading your game or resetting your router, but as previous error codes have demonstrated, solutions aren't always easy. We'll update you as we learn more.

Call of Duty Warzone live times | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map