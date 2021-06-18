Best Warzone MG82 loadouts - a top-tier LMG with a high rate of fire

The best Warzon MG82 loadout make it a weapon you’ll not want to skip. The MG82 LMG was added alongside season 4 and, based on our early impressions, is a great addition to the line up. You unlock it at battle pass level 15, but don’t worry, you don’t have to spend real money to get your hands on it.

There are a few main reasons to use the a good Warzone MG82 loadout, particularly due to its high rate of fire, high damage, and easy-to-control recoil. In short, this thing is an absolute beast and will likely get nerfed in the coming weeks. For now, we strongly recommend giving it a try. With the right attachments, you can turn a good weapon into an exceptional one.

Best Warzone MG82 loadout for speed

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : 19.4” SOR Cut Down

: 19.4” SOR Cut Down Laser : Mounted Flashlight

: Mounted Flashlight Stock : Raider Pad

: Raider Pad Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Of course, the Warzone MG82 is a light machine gun, but you can deck it out to be a bit more mobile like an assault rifle. We only recommend this build if you’re confident with your ability to control recoil and if you’re a player who likes to run and gun.

For the lightweight build, start by equipping the Suppressor Muzzle. In Warzone, there isn’t much of a reason to use any other type of Muzzle (along with the Agency Suppressor), since it keeps you from appearing on the minimap while improving aim down sights (ADS) speed, bullet velocity, and sprint to fire speed.

Next, go with the 19.4” SOR Cut Down Barrel, which improves your ADS firing move speed and firing movement speed. You’ll get much use out of this when using the MG82 as a medium range weapon. Then, we advise skipping an Optic in favor of a Laser. Specifically, we like the Mounted Flashlight since it improves movement speed and aim walking movement speed, which will once again come in handy when using this weapon at medium range.

After that, the Raider Pad Stock is an excellent choice, since it makes your ADS firing move speed faster, along with your aim walking movement speed. It also speeds up your sprint to fire time, making it almost feel like an SMG. Finally, we advise the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip to improve your ADS speeds.

You’ll notice this version of the MG82 will be less accurate, but will be much more effective at medium and even close range.

Best Warzone MG82 loadout for range

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 16.4” Task Force

: 16.4” Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 125 Rnd

Next up is the build we recommend the most if you’re someone looking for a long range option. The Warzone MG82 is deadly accurate and easy to control, while still shredding through enemies thanks to its high rate of fire.

Swap over to the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for a boost to damage range, bullet velocity, vertical recoil control, and sound suppression. This is key to maximizing effectiveness from afar. Then, switch to the 16.4” Task Force Barrel, for improved bullet velocity, horizontal recoil control, effective damage range boost, and vertical recoil control. This will make the weapon heavier and slower, but from when using it at range, that’s okay.

Next up, we recommend an optic, and one with plenty of zoom like the Axial Arms 3x. Following this optic’s recent change, it’s actually much more useful for fast paced fights. But pick whichever you prefer.

Follow that up with the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, which will help with vertical and horizontal recoil control. This is important when using the weapon at long range. And finally, we advise going with an extended magazine like the 125 Rnd Ammunition type. You don’t have to have this, but it’s nice for taking out vehicles or multiple enemies at once. If you don’t want this attachment, you can exchange it for a Stock that improves ADS speeds.

Best Warzone MG82 loadout all-around

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 17.1” Match Grade

: 17.1” Match Grade Optic : Visiontech 2x

: Visiontech 2x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

And lastly, let’s cover a Warzone MG82 build that’s somewhere in between the previous two. This will be for a more aggressive player who still wants to be effective at range.

For this Warzone MG82 loadout, stick with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for the reasons mentioned above. This will make your MG82 more useful from afar. Then, we advise equipping the 17.1” Match Grade Barrel. This is similar to the Task Force, but is slightly less effective at range in exchange for more mobility and faster ADS speeds.

Then, we like to use an Optic with less zoom with this build. Something like the Visiontech 2x or even an Optic with less magnification will do, but go with whatever you’re comfortable with. After that, we still recommend sticking with the Field Agent Grip for improved recoil control. And finally, swap over to the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip to improve your ADS speeds. This will make up for the slow speeds of the Match Grade Barrel.

