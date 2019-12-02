Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals on PS4 and Xbox One

Did you know that Call of Duty Modern Warfare is one of the best FPS games of 2019? Well, it's true! We said as much in our Modern Warfare review when we awarded it 4/5 stars. Oh, and now you can try it out for yourself by picking up one of these awesome Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals.

That's right, Infinity Ward's latest has been discounted as part of the Cyber Monday game deals and it means you've got no excuse. Below you will find the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals we could find on the Internet, including discounts for PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game in the US and UK. So, what are you waiting for? Go pick up one of these Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals already.

Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - PS4 (US)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Get Modern Warfare on PS4 from Walmart with a $10 discount, along with 3 Hours of 2XP thrown into the package as an added bonus to give you a multiplayer boost.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - Xbox One (US)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Grab a copy of Modern Warfare on Xbox One at Walmart for just $49.94, with a bonus of 3 Hours of 2XP with game purchase thrown in for free! View Deal

Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - PS4 (UK)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - Xbox One (UK)

