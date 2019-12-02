Popular

Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals on PS4 and Xbox One

By

Modern Warfare is $15 off right now, but that deal won't last forever!

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)
JUMP TO:

Did you know that Call of Duty Modern Warfare is one of the best FPS games of 2019? Well, it's true! We said as much in our Modern Warfare review when we awarded it 4/5 stars. Oh, and now you can try it out for yourself by picking up one of these awesome Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals. 

That's right, Infinity Ward's latest has been discounted as part of the Cyber Monday game deals and it means you've got no excuse. Below you will find the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals we could find on the Internet, including discounts for PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game in the US and UK. So, what are you waiting for? Go pick up one of these Call of Duty Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals already. 

Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - PS4 (US)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart
Get Modern Warfare on PS4 from Walmart with a $10 discount, along with 3 Hours of 2XP thrown into the package as an added bonus to give you a multiplayer boost.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - Xbox One (US)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart
Grab a copy of Modern Warfare on Xbox One at Walmart for just $49.94, with a bonus of 3 Hours of 2XP with game purchase thrown in for free! View Deal

Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - PS4 (UK)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £46.99 £38.99 at Very
Modern Warfare gets £8 knocked off of its price at Very, a tasty saving for one of the best FPS games to release this year. View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cyber Monday deals - Xbox One (UK)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £46.99 £38.99 at Very
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the best first-person shooters available on Xbox One, gets £8 slashed off of its price at Very. View Deal

If you're looking for even more discounts, we're also tracking every Xbox One video game Cyber Monday deal and every PS4 video game Cyber Monday deal.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)

  • Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
  • Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
  • Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
  • Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
  • Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
  • Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
  • B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals

Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)

Josh West

Hello there! I'm the Features Editor for GamesRadar. 