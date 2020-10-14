Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020: get an upgrade today before midnight

The Amazon Prime Day TV deals are where you can make quite the savings, especially if you want to make sure your living room is set up for the arrival of PS5 or Xbox Series X. The Amazon Prime Day TV deals are shaving hundreds off top models, offering the kind of savings that don't come along that often. However, you'll need to move quickly as the Amazon Prime Day deals are only around today - October 14. So grab the deals while you can on big-name TV brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and more. Keep your eyes peeled on this page to discover the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals available right now.

Quick links (Image credit: Amazon) Jump straight to the Amazon Prime Day TV deals you want with these links:

1. US deals

2. UK deals

The tricky bit can be knowing where to start, as there are more Amazon Prime Day TV deals than we can count. That's why we're on hand to bring you the best of the bunch. If we find a good offer, it'll be listed right here. In fact, we've rounded up a handful of the best TV deals going right now just to get you warmed up... so to speak.

With that in mind, make sure you bookmark this page and pop back every now and then. The deals will be updated every few hours, meaning that you never miss a reduction. And you can count on us picking out the right discounts for you, and them being genuinely good deals, as we have years of experience of what makes TV deals worthy of your attention.

Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals. If you don't fancy committing, and you're eligible for one, you can always take out a free trial and then cancel your membership once the event is over.

Because it's not just about TVs in the Amazon Prime Day sale, it's totally worth visiting the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals as well if you want something for gaming, working from home, or just a bit of casual use.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - US

Ready to get started with the Amazon Prime Day TV deals? So are we. That's why we've listed some of the top offers in the US below. This list will be continually updated as well, so you can guarantee that you're getting a bargain.

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,297.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV | $1,600 $999.99 at Best Buy

Yup, it will have that Sony premium on the price tag but if any televisions go a way to justifying their price, it's Sony's ones. This is a supremely quality, large 4K TV set which will be great for games and entertainment alike, and it has a massive $600 off.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

An absolute bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.View Deal

Sony 75-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,798 $1,398 at Amazon

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel. If that's a bit too big then there's also the 65-inch for $898 or 55-inch for just $698.View Deal

This deal seems to have gone out of stock, but don't give up on it just yet - it may come back before the Amazon Prime Day deals are over. Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV Fire Edition | $330 $209.99 on Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV is excellent value, particularly if you're on a budget: you're getting a screen from a well-respected manufacturer for much less than normal. What's more, you get plenty of extra functionality via voice control. View Deal

This deal seems to have gone out of stock, but don't give up on it just yet - it may come back before the Amazon Prime Day deals are over. Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV Fire Edition | $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon and Toshiba have partnered to create the perfect TV for streaming, with a stunning 4K resolution, ample 55-inch size, and Fire TV built right in, plus three HMDI ports for other devices. And it's $150 off for Prime members right now. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - UK

The Amazon Prime Day TV deals are officially underway, and we've listed the best of them so far right here. This selection of offers is continually updated, so be sure to check in every now and then and see if you can't find a bargain.

Panasonic 43-inch HX580BZ 4K TV | £499 £436 at Amazon UK

While the more obvious brands get more of a look in on 4K TVs nowadays, Panasonic is still out here making decent value-for-money screens. And this is one: a solid 43-inch 4K TV for with over £60 off!View Deal

Hisense 55-inch AE7000FTUK 4K TV | £399 £368 at Amazon UK

A fine offer to get your teeth into this Prime Day. Hisense TVs have grown in stature in recent times offering affordable, but solid, options on the 4K TV market. 8% off this larger screen is not to be sneered at either.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch AE7400 4K TV | £599 £378 at Amazon UK

This Dolby Vision 4K television from Hisense is excellent value and a great deal for those looking to get something a bit better than basic, but still without breaking the bank.View Deal

Philips 43-inch 4K TV | £500 £385 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for a solid and reliable 43-inch 4K TV. Not only does it have all the usual features you'd expect, but it also has built-in Ambilight technology to project colours from the screen onto your walls and expand your viewing experience.View Deal

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV | £499 £399 at Amazon UK

TCL's QLED televisions offer an entry-level opportunity into the realm of premium picture 4K TVs and getting a healthy 100 quid off one today is a good deal. You can save the same amount on the 65-inch size, which is down to £699.View Deal

LG 49-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £899 £699 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award winning webOS smart platform you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours. A larger 55-inch version is also available for £799.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch AE7000 4K TV | £549 £498 at Amazon UK

Solidifying itself as an offerer of affordable and good quality 4K TVs, Hisense has done the business here again with a 65-inch beast for less than 500 quid. A great deal.View Deal

Sony 43-inch Bravia KD43X70 4K TV | £599 £499 at Amazon UK

Saving a chunk on any quality Sony gear immediately means the bang-to-buck value ratio swings wildly in your favour. This is a quality 2020 TV and the size is ideal for a secondary, or third, TV set.View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia KD49X70 4K TV | £699 £530 at Amazon UK

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best, and Bravia range are the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving £168 on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer.View Deal

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Amazon UK

Hisense's own premium 4K TVs, their ULED range, is a great option for premium panels without the price tags, and today is an even better demonstration of that with £350 coming off the price of this 55-incher. Nice.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800BZ 4K TV | £899 £749 at Amazon UK

This is Panasonic's more premium range of 4K TVs and offers excellent panels for entertainment and gaming. With £150 off the asking price, you're getting a sweet deal here.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV | £1,489 at Amazon UK

If you want to go absolutely all-in on a huge screen that's bound to impress, then this Samsung with QLED offers exceptional picture quality and detail.View Deal

55-inch LG OLED CX TV | Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch - don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months - this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1800 on release, it's been more like £1600 for a while, but this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John LewisView Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - do I need membership?

You absolutely will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to be able to take advantage of any TV deals that are part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Also, for those already with memberships, there could be some subscription discounts and deals to extend your Prime membership. Don't forget that membership stacks, so your new subscription won't actually start until the old one finishes.

While you'll have to sign up to get the TV deals, remember you will get the TV service, and you get that sweet speedy delivery bonus offering free next-day (or two-day) delivery. This is excellent especially given the timing with Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner from the October date for Prime Day.

However, be prepared for some delays as Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case, but being prepared won't hurt.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - what else is on sale?

Naturally, it won't just be TVs on offer during a sales event like Prime Day. Alongside these, you'll often find a lot of hard drive deals, some discounted games, and a lot of home tech. It's also a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.