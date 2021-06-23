How to find a Fortnight Alien parasite

If you want to find an alien parasite in Fortnite, we can help. If you want to get a Fortnite parasite off your head, we can also help. That's because while alien parasites can give you some useful abilities, they also sap you health, making them a risky play in Fortnite . You might want the bonuses and hence seek them out, or you might not want to pay the cost and get rid of one if it's attached accidentally. Coming up we'll cover how to find alien parasites in Fornite and how to get them off your head if you didn't want to find one.

Where to find Fortnite parasites

(Image credit: Epic)

Fortnite parasites are currently stuck on the heads of animals roaming around the map. So to find one be on the look out for Fortnite wolves, Fortnite boars and Fortnite chickens. Those links will take you to maps where you can find each of the creatures if you're having trouble locating one.

Just listen out for animal noises and, when you find some, you'll need to kill the host animal to release the parasite, which should then attach to you. Be careful to not to hit the parasite as you can kill them - freeing the animal and getting you nothing.

How to get a Fortnite parasite off your head

(Image credit: Epic)

Once a Fortnite parasite is stuck on your head you have a few options for getting it off - jumping into water is probably the easiest option, you can also get into anything you can interact with, like a dumpster or Porta-Potties. Less favorable options but usable in a pinch are to set your self on fire or take enough damage that the parasite jumps off. Obviously those last two are desperate measures so maybe just find some water.

What do Fortnite alien parasites do?

(Image credit: Epic)

First the bad news: a Fornite alien parasite will drain your health to 60 straight away. It will leave your shields alone at least, but if you want one you'll have to take the hit on the health. In return, however, you'll get protection from headshot damage, as well as the ability to run faster and jump higher. So it's up to you if you want to chance it. That health suck might seem like a dangerous price to pay but you'd be surprised how many people will effectively waste their efforts shooting your protected head, giving you more time to deal with them.

