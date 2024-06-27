You may call him 'Darth Teeth,' but you can't deny that this Acolyte Sith helmet replica isn't awesome

You'll soon be able to grab a replica of the helmet worn by The Acolyte Sith lord, lovingly nicknamed 'Darth Teeth' by Star Wars fans.

Announced as part of Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series line, 'The Stranger' electronic helmet is a life-size, wearable piece with interior illumination and an hour-long display mode. As usual for Black Series, it also features highly detailed weathering and an adjustable fit so that everyone can stick The Acolyte villain's armor on their noggin. You'll be able to pre-order yours now for $99.99 from Hasbro Pulse today as of 1PM EST.

Behold, the helmet of Darth Teeth (listen, I know that's not their name, but I'm sticking with it - bite me).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

There isn't a firm release date for this one yet, but it'll launch at the latest by 'Fall 2025' according to the press release. These replicas normally list a worst-case launch window and come out much sooner, so don't panic just yet. It'll also cost $100, which is pricier than most Star Wars gifts but still cheaper than other Black Series collectibles have been in the past.

So far as the design goes, The Stranger helmet leans hard into what Black Series replicas are best at; down and dirty weathering. This thing is beaten to within an inch of its life, and the range always excels when that's the brief.

A display mode (activated by holding down a side button for three seconds) is also a nice touch. I may be wrong, but I don't think we've seen that before.

Speaking of getting a good look, this is the best glimpse we've had of the Sith's helm – before now, it's been cloaked in shadow. Its rusty, hastily-mended aesthetic makes me wonder if the Dark Side-user in question has half-inched it from someone else, or stumbled upon it in their travels.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still reeling from the latest Acolyte episode's twist? You're not alone. The Acolyte has revealed its Sith, but Star Wars fans think there's more to it than that.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, don't miss these Lego Star Wars sets. As for catching up on the show, don't miss the best Disney Plus sign-up deals.