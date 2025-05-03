The Black Series 212th Clone Trooper helmet is testing my willpower

I'm feeling personally attacked by this new Star Wars helmet replica, and I would like to complain.

I was able to visit Disney HQ and see a lot of the merch for May 4 ahead of time last month, and while plenty stood out (like the RC Mouse Droid, which I'm obsessed with), I was immediately drawn to a replica Star Wars helmet sitting quietly in one corner. As a massive Clone Wars fan with a particular soft spot for Obi-Wan's squad in particular (the yellow-accented 212th), the Black Series 212th Clone Trooper Helmet replica feels specifically designed to test my willpower.

Like all Black Series replicas, this one (which will be available direct from Disney Store US and Disney Store UK as of May 4) looks like it's been nicked from a movie set; besides being screen-accurate and wearable, the weathering is excellent. The burns, chips, and general wear give it a suitably lived-in feel. The fact it comes with a voice modulator to make you sound more like the clones is an added bonus.

Did I put it on, you ask? Oh, you bet. It was a struggle not to yell "blast 'em!" in my best Temeura Morrison impression.

(Image credit: Hasbro, Disney)

Made by Hasbro Pulse (a subdivision that focuses on for-grown-ups replicas and collectibles from across pop-culture), it's the latest in a line of alternate color-schemes for the standard, plain Clone Trooper Helmet released a while back. However, this 212th edition is notably cheaper than both the Ahsoka version and the one based on Anakin's 501st. I don't have US pricing yet, but the UK cost is £90 compared to the Ahsoka helm's £139.99 and the 501st's £104.99 price tags.

Of course, it wasn't the only cool bit of gear being released for May 4. This new lightsaber from one of the most underrated Jedi is pretty cool, and there's more to be announced on the day itself that I can – and will – wax lyrical about.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, don't miss the best Lego Star Wars sets.