This Turtle Beach PS5 headset deal gets you one of our favorites for a lowest ever price

If you’re after a great premium wireless PS5 headset deal this winter, then have we got news for you: the excellent Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset is down to its lowest ever price right now. It can be yours for just $119.95 (a saving of $30 from its $150 list price).

For context, this headset is absolutely one of the best PS5 headsets, and certainly one of the best PS5 wireless headsets money can buy. Its quality is such that it is an attractive proposition at its list price, let alone a lowest ever discounted price. As Alyssa said in her Turtle Bach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review, "The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is an excellently performing wireless headset.

The audio is crisp and clear with a deep bass you can feel, and audio tuning options that can make this headset work for anyone." This audio quality can then be taken to another elevated level by engaging Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing mode which means you'll soon be hearing "like a super-soldier."

Up until the very end of 2021, we had barely seen any price cuts on this headset, and when its price dropped to the $120 mark in January, we thought we'd be witnessing the lowest price for a while. Not so, as this price demonstrates - if you've been holding out for it to get a little closer to the $100 mark, then now is the time to strike.

