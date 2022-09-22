Chris Pratt says The Terminal List season 2 is happening – and promises fans "have nothing to worry about"

The Terminal List fans have been voicing their enthusiasm for a second season ever since the first dropped on Prime Video back in July. Now, Chris Pratt has provided a promising update on a potential follow-up.

While appearing as a guest on Danger Close (opens in new tab), the Ironclad podcast series hosted by The Terminal List author Jack Carr, the Marvel star assured keen viewers that they "have nothing to worry about" when it comes to new episodes. He continued: "We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away."

"There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed," Carr added, which suggests that a renewal of some sort might be announced in the near future.

Also starring Jai Courtney, Taylor Kitsch, and Constance Wu, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who is forced to return home when one of his platoon's covert missions goes sideways. As he struggles to remember exactly what happened, Reece starts to question his own culpability. But when new evidence comes to light, he discovers that there might be a bigger conspiracy at play – and his inadvertent involvement not only endangers himself but his loved ones, too.

It's a star-studded affair, with the likes of Christina Vidal, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sean Gunn, and Riley Keough rounding out the supporting cast. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, and earning just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series nabbed the #2 slot in Nielsen's top 10 streaming chart and is said to have racked up 1.6 billion minutes worth of views across its eight episodes.

"We didn't make it for critics," Carr previously told Fox News (opens in new tab). "What's important to me and to Chris Pratt was that we made something that would speak to those members of the military who went down range over the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, 'These guys put in the work and made a show that speaks to me.'

"There's no 'woke' or 'anti-woke,' but just because there's not this 'woke' stuff that's shoved into it, then it's perceived – by critics, at least – as not promoting their agenda, so they're going to hate it."

The Terminal List is available to stream now on Prime Video. If you've already checked it out, have a look over our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime for some viewing inspiration.