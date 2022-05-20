Chris Pratt tries to find the truth in twisty trailer for new Amazon series

Chris Pratt plays a man haunted by his past in the first trailer for Prime Video's upcoming series The Terminal List.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the eight-episode show follows James Reece, a Navy SEAL who is forced to return home when one of his platoon's covert missions goes horribly wrong. As he struggles to remember exactly what happened, Reece starts to question his own culpability. But when new evidence comes to light, he discovers that there might be a bigger conspiracy at play – and his inadvertent involvement not only endangers himself but his loved ones, too.

"I know what it's like when war follows you home," Jeanne Tripplehorn's shady-seeming Lorraine Hartley tells Reece in the clip, as he starts to suffer intense flashbacks. "I hope you'll be able to find peace knowing this mission is over."

"You're not at war, you're at home. There's a difference," Constance Wu's character Katie Buranek reassures him in a later scene, to which Reece replies, "Not anymore."

The Terminal List is set to be a star-studded affair, with Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Sean Gunn, Jai Courtney, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Taylor Kitsch, and Riley Keough all featuring, too.

Arlo Mertz, JD Pardo, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder round out the supporting cast.

The Terminal List is set to premiere on July 1. While we wait, check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime, and add a few titles to your to-watch list.