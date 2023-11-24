The Razer Barracuda X is the gaming headset I've been looking for

Razer's ever-reliable Barracuda headset line has long been a favorite of ours - and Black Friday is throwing me an irresistible deal. The line received an update last year with the launch of the Barracuda X and it's being offered today at a record low price, previously only seen over Prime Day. If you'd gone searching for one just a few days back you would have seen it retailing for $99.99.

Today, though, you can pick the Razer Barracuda X up for just $69.99 at Amazon - a healthy $30 saving and one that makes this already very appealing headset even more tempting. I've long been after a simple, affordable wireless headset that does away with expensive frills - after all, I'm not going to be using them so why pay for them. This newer model includes added Bluetooth support, a longer battery life, and some really useful on-headset controls. Razer have taken the previous model and crammed a load more features in to make an even better headset - and it's all available for a record low price this Black Friday.

Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Razer's headset gets a really nice 30% discount making it a really affordable and appealing choice - it's rare to find a multi-platform wireless headset of this quality for such a low price. Buy it if: ✅ You're after a headset for Switch

✅ You want to double up as regular headphones

✅ EQ settings don't interest you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to fall back on a wired connection

❌ You don't need Bluetooth Price Check: Walmart: $69 | Best Buy



Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X?

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing you notice about the 2022 Razer Barracuda X is its sense of quality. This is a well-built headset that's comfortable to wear for extended periods thanks to a padded headband and its cups, which are lined with memory foam cushioning. The subtle aesthetic is pleasing - the headset is available in black, pink, and white color schemes, nothing too flashy, but each one looks good.

While it's mostly made of plastic, and doesn't feel quite as fancy as some high-end models, for the price, that's not much of a worry.

The headset is compatible across all platforms - though Xbox users may feel a little hard done by. The 2.4GHz dongle can hook you up to a PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPad, or Android device quickly and easily, and the headset also ships with a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box which makes PS4 play possible. The Bluetooth functionality will help with iOS, but as we noted, Xbox players don't fare quite so well. Still, there is at least a 3.5mm audio jack on the headset that will let you tether up to a controller.

The Razer Barracuda X remains an incredibly flexible gaming headset, and at this price it's really hard to ignore. You're certainly unlikely to find another headset with this many features. The Razer Barracuda X is simply a great choice - and especially over the Black Friday weekend.

Tabitha Baker, our Managing Editor of Hardware recommended the Barracuda X to me today. She reviewed the latest model earlier in the year and has the following to say:

"The latest version of the Razer Barracuda X doubles down on what made the original model so great, now with Bluetooth compatibility baked in. With super easy connection options, excellent sound, and long-lasting comfort it's a go-to for anyone after a little more out of their audio without breaking the bank. Plus, you'd be hard pressed to find these features at this price elsewhere."

Of course, there are always other options. You can find all the best deals on Black Friday gaming headsets, as well as more general Black Friday gaming deals. And don't forget the importance of a comfort - you can find Black Friday gaming chair deals here.