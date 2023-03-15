The Mandalorian's creepiest character gets a Star Wars Lego set

The creepy-ass robot that knocked the Mandalorian about in last week's episode is getting its own Star Wars Lego set.

Available from August 1, the 'Spider Tank' recreates that insectoid droid from the depths of Mandalore - complete with flexible legs and pincers for catching unwary bounty hunters. Although there doesn't seem to be a model of the cyborg pilot that ran the thing (which is a shame, because the cockpit apparently has space for a figure), this Star Wars Lego kit comes with minifigures for Bo-Katan, Grogu, and the Mandalorian himself… including a teeny version of the Darksaber that's a bit more screen-accurate than the ones we've gotten before.

This addition to Lego Star Wars sets is up for pre-order for $49.99 from the Lego store (opens in new tab), or £46.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK.

This kit was announced to tie in with Mando Mania, the weekly reveals post on the official Star Wars site that announces new Mandalorian-themed merchandise (last week saw the announcement of a Lego kit for the new Mandalorian bad-guys, while the week before that gave us a Mandalorian-inspired gaming headset). As such, the Spider Tank was unveiled along additions to Star Wars action figures - a Vintage Collection Tusken Warrior from Book of Boba Fett and a more general Tusken for the six-inch, highly detailed Black Series, to be precise - as well as themed Grogu rings and PopSockets.

You can see the full post here (opens in new tab).

Spider Tank

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $49.99 / £46.99 Ages 9+ Pieces 526 Minifigures 3 Item number 75361

Although it's a smaller kit at just over 500 pieces, this set brings together Bo-Katan, Mando, and Grogu for the first time in a set (the old Imperial Light Cruiser, which is pretty hard to come by these days, had pretty much everyone but Bo-Katan). Since the Mandalorian Starfighter kit sold out, it's also the only place to get Bo-Katan as a minifigure.

While it's weird that there isn't a minifig for the cyborg pilot of the Spider Tank itself, the vehicle does have a fun stud shooter on the top.

This kit (which you can find here (opens in new tab)) will launch on August 1.

It's been a busy few days in terms of additions to the best Lego sets; earlier this week new Lego Indiana Jones sets were unveiled, Lego Donkey Kong is coming, and 30th anniversary Lego Jurassic Park kits are on the horizon.