New Lego Jurassic Park sets will, uh, find a way… to destroy our wallets

A whole range of throwback Lego Jurassic Park sets have been revealed for the original movie's 30th anniversary, and it includes everything from piles of dino poop to a beloved location that fans have been waiting years to get their hands on. And frankly, most are making me recreate that Sam Neil 'take off my glasses in shock' moment.

Five Lego Jurassic Park sets based on moments from the 1993 film are due later this year; Brachiosaurus Discovery, Triceratops Research, Visitor Center, Dilophosaurus Ambush, and Velociraptor Escape. Each one recreates an iconic scene from the movie, be it the first time we catch a glimpse of dinosaurs to Dennis Nedry being ambushed while escaping with a Barbasol can full of dino DNA. We've got the full lowdown below.

Prices range from around $20 to $130. And even though all of them will join the best Lego sets on shelves this June 1, you can only pre-order one of them right now; the Visitor Center is currently available to pre-purchase from the official Lego store for $129.99 (opens in new tab) / £114.99 (opens in new tab).

Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $129.99 / £114.99 Ages 12+ Pieces 693 Minifigures 6 Item number 76961

First up, let's chat about the biggest - and arguably best - of the new Lego Jurassic Park sets. Recreating the iconic Visitor Center that is home to some of the most memorable moments from the film, it's a pretty sizeable kit despite only being 693 strong. It represents the entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, and lab with plenty of semi-transparent display screens dotted around. There's also the T. rex skeleton and a 'when dinosaurs ruled the Earth' banner that you can make fall.

In terms of Minifigures, you're getting quite a few here; besides the T. rex and a velociraptor, there are little versions of Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dr. Henry Wu, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy.

You can pre-order it at Lego (opens in new tab), but it's the only new Jurassic Park kit available for pre-purchase at the time of writing. It'll arrive on June 1.

Brachiosaurus Discovery

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £74.99 Ages 9+ Pieces 512 Minifigures 3 Item number 76960

This set recreates the first moment the characters - and we, the audience - see dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. Along with a posable (and massive) Brachiosaurus, it features a tall tree for it to 'eat' from along with the Jeep Wrangler… which, so far as I can remember, we haven't seen in Lego form before. There's even a little treehouse platform so that you can recreate the moment later in the movie where Alan Grant feeds a Brachiosaurus in the forest.

Speaking of which, also included in this set are Minifigures of John Hammond, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler.

You can check out the full listing here at Lego (opens in new tab) ahead of the set's launch this June 1.

Triceratops Research

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $49.99 / £46.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 281 Minifigures 2 Item number 76959

Here's another iconic scene from the movie, recreated in Lego form - when the group discovers a poorly Triceratops… along with a whole load of dung. This set features the Triceratops itself, the aforementioned poop with a 'toxic berry' hidden inside, Minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm (who comes armed with a shovel), and a Ford Explorer model.

The full listing is available from Lego here (opens in new tab), and the model launches June 1.

Dilophosaurus Ambush

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $19.99 / £20.99 Ages 6+ Pieces 211 Minifigures 1 Item number 76958

It's all Dennis Nedry's fault - without him, Jurassic Park wouldn't have gone totally tits up. This kit represents him rushing to the docks with his stolen dino DNA (contained in a teeny Lego Barbasol can) after turning off the security systems. Along with a jeep and a Minifigure of Nedry himself, this pack includes the Dilophosaurus… ready to give him his comeuppance. In a fun twist, the Dennis Minifig has two head designs - one of which is him covered in Dilophosaurus spit.

You can check out the Lego listing here (opens in new tab), and it arrives June 1.

Velociraptor Escape

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego ) (Image credit: Lego )

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £31.99 Ages 4+ Pieces 137 Minifigures 2 Item number 76957

This is one of the few kits that's not directly based on a scene, but it pulls together a few different well-known elements. Along with 2 minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon, you're getting a Velociraptor (ready for a recreation of that "clever girl" moment) and its enclosure… complete with winch for poor goats who are next to be lunch. There's also a very cute little Velocirpator egg, and Ellie is riding a quad bike for some reason whilst armed with a hotdog (no, I don't know why either).

This set launches on June 1 and can be found here (opens in new tab) at Lego's official site.

For more brick-based action, don't miss these Lego Star Wars sets or the best Lego Super Mario sets. You can save some money along the way with some Lego deals, too.