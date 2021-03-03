Lego Super Mario sets - the best prices and deals

Quick links (Image credit: LEGO) Jump straight to the section you want by clicking on the links below.

Lego Super Mario sets have been more than a little popular over the last few months, and that's no surprise; they provide a nostalgic pick-me-up that many of us are in need of right now. More specifically, the range captures everything we love about Nintendo's mascot while providing some unexpectedly innovative ideas of its own. In essence, it's Super Mario Maker 2 in brick form.

To help you avoid disappointment (we don't want another Lego NES set situation, thank you very much), we've rounded up offers on the best Lego Super Mario sets right here. That includes reductions on everything everything from the Starter Set to the Lego Super Mario expansion sets, some of which are exclusive to the Lego Store.

Designed to recreate the Super Mario video game series in all its glory, Lego Mario figures feature a digital screen that collects coins and reacts to traps or obstacles you put in its way. With that in mind, users are encouraged to create a variety of their own courses inspired by the franchise.

The idea definitely works. After going hands-on with a few kits, it became clear that Lego Super Mario is Super Mario Maker meets Labo... and it's pure joy.

Convinced? Here are all the best Lego Super Mario deals. Let's-a-go!

Lego Super Mario Starter Set

Not sure where to begin? Your first port of call should be the starter set. This is the only pack to include Mario himself, and the plumber is compatible with all other Lego Super Mario sets. It can even be used with the Lego NES.

Nintendo's mascot isn't the only reason to pick up this kit, though. Besides the digital figure, the starter set includes a course with iconic features like the green warp pipe, blocks to hit, and an end-of-level flag pole to slide down. Because this can all be remixed to your heart's content, it's not a one-hit wonder either.

Other characters are featured in the box, too - namely, there's a goomba to avoid and a nemesis to defeat in the form of Bowser Jr.

Lego Super Mario sets - expansions

Want to expand your Lego Super Mario sets? There's plenty to choose from, ranging from individual blister packs to full kits featuring Bowser's castle. We've listed all of them below. Thanks to our bargain-hunting software, you'll also find the best price for each one - these listings are updated every 30 minutes with the latest discounts.

Know what you're looking for and fancy getting right into the action? These retailer links will take you to the full Lego Mario range. Just remember, some expansions are exclusive to the Lego store.

Character Packs

These blister packs include one of 10 collectible characters, ranging from expressive Paragoombas to Bob-ombs that look like they're about to blow up. You never know what you'll end up with, so opening them should be a pleasant surprise (unless you get the same minifig over and over again, obviously).

As cute recreations of video game foes many of us grew up with, they're perfect additions to your existing Lego Mario kits or separately on a desk. The Cheep Cheep fish in particular is adorable.

Desert Pokey Expansion Set

This may sound like the weirdest Lego Mario set, but it's actually one of the cutest. Alongside Monty Mole and a hammer turntable that can be used by Mario against his foes, it has an adorable Pokey cactus with the sweetest smiley face this side of the Mushroom Kingdom.

As one of the cheaper Lego Super Mario sets, this is perfect for anyone wanting to expand their starter set on a budget.

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set

As the name would suggest, this kit features the most aggressive slab of concrete/stone known to humankind - Whomp. It also includes a P Switch and a lava-themed level, including a little Lava Bubble figure.

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set

Did anyone else know that Mario had a house? Apparently he does, and it's available via this set. That's not what's important about the kit, though - instead, we should be focusing on the fact that you get a very sweet, very blocky Yoshi as well.

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set

This set brings us the iconic Bullet Bill - here called Boomer Bill, for reasons quite beyond me. Obviously this one can't fly through the air, so it twirls around on a spinner instead. The kit also includes a Shy Guy figure and Super Mushroom figure, which is very cool.

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set

The Piranha Plant is another much-loved/slightly annoying part of the Mario franchise, and it's been employed cleverly here - one sits on either end of a seesaw, and Mario gets stuck in a cart between the two. The set also features a Koopa Troopa and Goomba to squash.

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set

A relative of the Whomp block, the Thwomp is infamous for falling on Mario's head and squishing him flat if he's not careful. You can recreate those moments with this set, which takes place in another lava stage.

King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set

This set brings one of the franchise's most beloved and memorable levels to life - the haunted house. Watched over by the creepy King Boo (complete with a teeny crown) and four Swoop bats, it's a kit that's full of personality.

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set

Besides the Guarded Fortress itself (a classic mid-boss stage from the series), this set includes a Piranha Plant, Bob-Bomb, and Koopa Troopa to protect the castle. It's great value for such a large kit, and a good addition to the original Starter Set.

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set

Mario's loveable sidekicks make their first Lego appearance with the Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. As well as Toad's house, some rather fetching greenery, and Toad/Toadette, you also get a treasure chest to hunt down and plunder.

Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set

This set recreates the final boss level for most Mario video games, and it's awesome - it features a moat of lava, a menacing Bowser statue looming over the main gate, and even a stray Boo lurking to one side. More importantly, it includes the King Koopa himself.

