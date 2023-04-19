New Lego Sonic sets introduce Tails, Amy, and high-speed chaos

More Lego Sonic sets are sprinting onto shelves in the coming months, featuring some of the Blue Blur's most iconic allies and abilities.

Due to launch this August, four new Lego Sonic sets (starting at $34.99 / £24.99) have just been revealed with the hedgehog himself appearing alongside Tails and Amy. The Tails kit comes with his Tornado Plane, while Amy's is seen working on an 'Animal Rescue Island' inhabited by the woodland creatures you save from Eggman's robots.

Speaking of which, the good doctor himself is also included in this roundup as part of the 'Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge'. This kit brings Sonic's ability to curl up and roll across the map as a fast-moving blue ball to life, with the mini-figure sitting inside a transparent hamster ball you shoot across the course (which sounds like a recipe for chaos in our opinion).

"It was quite a challenge to figure out how we would get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course," said Lego designer Frédéric Roland Andre as part of the announcement. "Sonic is known for his speed and how he runs and jumps through courses, so for Lego sets inspired by him there was no way we could create a static set, we simply had to be creative and make them as action-packed as possible!"

Much like the original Lego Sonic set – something we found to be one of the best Lego sets based on a video game in our Lego Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone review – these new ones draw from the 16-bit look of the original games.

You'll find all the details about the sets listed below. Even though they can't be pre-ordered yet, they should be available soon. Thanks to the August 1 launch date, fans will probably be able to order them on the Lego store's official Sonic page (opens in new tab) before long.

Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $34.99 / £24.99 Ages 7+ Pieces 292 Minifigures 3 Item number 76990

The cheapest new Lego Sonic set introduces the 'speed sphere', allowing Sonic to roll up ramps and across the course you've built for him. It's fired by hitting the speed sphere launcher (which, in a cool touch, has iconography from the games) and is reminiscent of Hot Wheels toys that you send shooting up loops.

This kit features a version of Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Moto bug Badnik, Sonic’s Flicky friend, and a few accessories like a hotdog and cooler box Sonic can use while chilling under a parasol. It will be available on August 1st, 2023.

Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £37.99 Ages 6+ Pieces 376 Minifigures 4 Item number 76991

If you're just looking to get one Lego Sonic set, this is arguably the best choice. That's because it features the speedster, his buddy Tails, an enemy for them to 'battle' and iconic elements like the golden rings (along with Tails' plane, the "Tornado"). More specifically, you're getting mini-figures of Sonic, Tails, a Clucky, and a Buzz Bomber. To differentiate it from other sets, this Sonic is deploying his iconic wink too.

Like the others, the kit is going to be available from August 1st, 2023.

Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $49.99 / £46.99 Ages 7+ Pieces 388 Minifigures 6 Item number 76992

Already own the older Lego Sonic set? Then this is probably the kit for you. It doesn't feature a minifig of the hedgehog so you aren't doubling up but it does come with Amy and Tails along with the tiny - and very cute - Picky, Pocky, and a Flicky. Naturally, an enemy is included: Crabmeat is on-hand to make life difficult for the heroes. Fortunately, they have a cocktail stand they can chill out with after their fight. Seriously, all of these sets with their cocktails and beach themes make me want a vacation.

This kit will also arrive on August 1st, 2023.

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £94.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 802 Minifigures 6 Item number 76994

This is the most expensive new Lego Sonic set, but it's also the most ambitious. It packs in a longer course complete with loop-the-loops, and because you're getting a hamster ball-style 'speed sphere', you can try to recreate those moments from the games where Sonic speed dashes across the course. Or you'll accidentally shoot the sphere across your living room - one or the other.

Amy and Dr. Eggman are included too, however, the latter has been given an overhaul since his last appearance. He's now a bit more streamlined with his ship less bulky. Likewise, this kit is due to launch on August 1st, 2023.

