New Lego Indiana Jones sets recreate some of the OG trilogy's greatest moments

All-new Lego Indiana Jones sets are on the horizon, bringing in kits based on the original trilogy of movies from April 1st. And even though they're the first Indy kits in years, this thankfully isn't an April Fool's joke.

Drawing inspiration from Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, these Lego Indiana Jones sets take a leaf from the new Lego Jurassic Park kits with a greatest-hits approach. There are three in total; a cheaper one showing Indy and his dad trying to escape a Nazi fighter plane, a mid-range option pulling from the scene in Raiders where Indy and co are trapped in a snake-infested Egyptian tomb (why does it always have to be snakes?), and a more complex option for adults that recreates the Golden Idol temple.

Much like Lego's new Star Wars dioramas, which are arguably some of the best Lego sets if you're just getting back into the hobby, this latter one comes with a quote-filled plaque and dedicated display stand so that you can show it off on your shelf.

We've listed the full lowdown below, but you can also find these kits on the official Lego site here (opens in new tab). No pre-orders are available just yet, but it probably won't be long until they're up for grabs thanks to that April release date.

Temple of the Golden Idol

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $149.99 / £129.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 1,545 Minifigures 4 Item number 77015

Recreating that iconic opening scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark (complete with a rolling boulder, of course), this kit is an 18+ display piece clocking in at more than 1,000 pieces. Acting as an isometric view of the entire temple, from the jungle exterior through to the idol room, it looks to be crammed with details… including a little battery-operated light to illuminate the idol itself.

Thanks to the teal tiles, jungle elements, and elaborate temple bricks, this is probably one of the prettier Lego sets we've seen in a while (with the exception of the gorgeous Lego Rivendell, of course).

You can find the set here (opens in new tab) ahead of its launch this April 1st, 2023.

Escape from the Lost Tomb

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $39.99 / £34.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 600 Minifigures 4 Item number 77013

This mid-range Lego Indiana Jones set allows you to relive that moment from Raiders where Indy and co are trapped within an Ancient Egyptian tomb filled with snakes (naturally). Although it looks like a normal display scene at first glance, one of the Anubis statues can actually fall and 'topple' the walls to let the minifigures escape.

Oh, and don't forget that creepy mummy minifig.

This set launches on April 1 and can be found here (opens in new tab).

Fighter Plane Chase

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $34.99 / £29.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 387 Minifigures 3 Item number 77012

The cheapest and most simple of the new Lego Indiana Jones sets brings us a moment from The Last Crusade, where Indy and his dad are being run down by a fighter plane while escaping by car. It's a small but effective kit if you just want something for your shelf or a gift for a younger fan.

This set will be available from April 1 via Lego's official store (opens in new tab).

