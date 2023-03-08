New Mandalorian bad-guys get their own Star Wars Lego set

With a new season of Mandalorian upon us, that means more Star Wars Lego will inevitably follow - and after being introduced last week as new bad guys for Mando and Grogu to tangle with, the pirates have gotten their own set inspired by the first episode's space battle.

Due to land alongside existing Star Wars Lego sets this May 1, the Pirate Snub Fighter is based on the attack squadron that Pirate King Gorian Shard (the walking floral display) sics on the Mandalorian after he crosses them. Due to their nimble size, the kit isn't all that big; it's made up of 285 pieces and features two Minifigures, a pilot, and the sword-wielding Vane (who was one of the only bandits to survive pissing off Din Djarin).

It's up for pre-order at Lego for $34.99 (opens in new tab), or £29.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK.

(Image credit: Lego)

Because each new show gets a ton of tie-in Star Wars Lego, we can't imagine this will be the last reveal. However, thanks to the secrecy surrounding Mando's third season and a track record of wanting to avoid spoilerific Star Wars merch, we suspect it'll get rolled out piecemeal as the series continues in the coming weeks.

Revealed via the official Star Wars site's weekly 'Mando Mania' campaign (opens in new tab), the Pirate Snub Fighter wasn't the only bit of Star Wars merch to be revealed. Along with the addition of Mando's N-1 Starfighter to Hasbro's Mission Fleet range, a Joffrey's The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend is also on the way - perfect if you're looking for Star Wars gifts to suit any coffee aficionados in your life.

