The Mandalorian fans are speculating that Bo-Katan and the Armorer are more connected than we think

The Mandalorian season 3 fans are speculating that Bo-Katan and the Armorer might know each other from before the show. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for the new episode, so turn away now if you're not up to date!

In The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5, the Armorer asks Bo-Katan to take off her helmet and says, as Bo has walked two worlds, she can unite the Mandalorians. They then go before the rest of the covert and announce their intention to retake their home planet of Mandalore.

Considering how strict the Armorer was on Din removing his helmet, though, some fans have been confused about her apparent change of heart with Bo-Katan. That could be explained away if the two warriors actually know each other already.

"I feel like Bo and the Armorer must have known each other previously or something. I don't think it's her sister, seeing as she's dead and all, but it's gotta be someone," writes one Reddit sleuth (opens in new tab).

Bo-Katan's sister is Satine Kryze, and though fans have been hoping for a name drop, one has yet to materialize. Satine was killed when Darth Maul took over Mandalore, as seen in The Clone Wars – Bo-Katan helped the Sith Lord with his schemes, but ultimately had a change of heart and retook the planet with the help of Ahsoka Tano.

One theory revolves around another Clone Wars character: Korkie Kryze. Korkie's true parentage has never been revealed. He calls Satine "Aunt," but Bo-Katan is not his mother, meaning there's potentially a third sibling... or Satine and Obi-Wan Kenobi had a secret, forbidden love affair, resulting in Korkie.

Though Satine and Obi-Wan were certainly star-crossed, all signs point to them never managing to make their love official thanks to the Jedi Order banning attachments, meaning the more likely explanation for Korkie is a third Kryze sibling. That could well be the Armorer.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

"There is a theory that Satine and Bo-Katan had another sibling (could be a brother, in which case the copium theory would be that the Armorer is their sister-in-law), and that is because of Korkie, who refers to Satine as his aunt (maybe to Bo as well, can't remember; Bo's definitely not his mom though)," writes another Redditor (opens in new tab). "There are two other explanations though for this; Korkie might be an adoptive nephew (if such a thing exists), or the other theory is that he is in fact Obi-Wan and Satine's illegitimate son, and he is referred to as a nephew to avoid scandal while still benefiting from a royal/noble upbringing"

If the Armorer is a Kryze, though, it's clear that Bo-Katan doesn't actually recognize her voice anymore.

Another theory is that the Armorer is actually Clone Wars character Rook Kast. She supported Darth Maul and was involved in the Siege of Mandalore, but she was eventually captured by Bo-Katan.

"I still think it’s Rook Kast, mainly because of her helmet horns," says one Redditor (opens in new tab) – Maul famously has horns on his head, after all. "It would be awesome if it's really her, especially because Bo imprisoned her once"

The Armorer's true identity remains unknown for now, but episode 5 also introduced another mystery that fans may have solved already: just where does the Beskar embedded in the wall of Moff Gideon's transport come from?

