Star Wars fans think they've debunked a potential Andor plot hole

It's been praised for containing some of the greatest writing in Star Wars history, but fans were quick to call out a glaring issue regarding Andor recently, and one of its most complex characters. When Dedra (Denise Gough) is talking with Syril's mother about her childhood, she goes through a traumatic past of her parents being killed when she was three and being forced to live in an Imperial kinder-block where she was raised.

The thing she's referring to is essentially an orphanage created by the Empire where children are indoctrinated into joining the fascist regime. The issue is that at this point in the Star Wars timeline, the Empire is only around 15 years old, so Dedra's age and the organization she's now a part of don't line up (she should be 18 if you do the math), and fans were quick to point it out.

One fan argued that the rise of the Empire may be longer than fans might perceive, saying, "I think the empire didn't start overnight, maybe they have such absolute power in the last 15 years, but the political and economic structures would have existed before that point." Another fan argued, however, that living in this universe would probably make it hard to tell the difference between power shifts. "She was raised in a republic facility that later became an empire facility when she was young. Making that distinction wouldn't make sense in universe."

Then there was a recurring argument that felt more befitting of Dedra's nature and effort to get to the top or in the good books of anyone worth any merit. "I think she was lying to gain advantage over Syril's mom in that conversation," wrote one fan. Another agreed, saying, "Appreciate this take a lot actually! Feels like something she’d do and allows for the inaccuracy of timeline to be ignored in favour of Dedra flexing how tough and cold she is."

So what is it then? Bad math or just a bad apple lying to a potential in-law? Either way, the numbers are continuing to count down on Andor, and you can see them carry on as it continues on Disney Plus. Also, check out our list of every upcoming Star Wars show and movie heading our way here.