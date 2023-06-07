The laziest Diablo 4 Barbarian build lets you slay demons while AFK

Check out this thorny Diablo 4 Barbarian build take down wave after wave of enemies without actually doing anything.

"I present, the Thorns Barb 10/10," reads a post on the Diablo 4 subreddit, captioning a video of a Barbarian downing demon after demon while just... standing there. Bad guys swarm the player and use all sorts of attacks on them, but the player doesn't appear to use any active offensive abilities to defend themselves. That's because they're equipped with enough Thorns damage to take down a... well, a whole bunch of Diablo 4 enemies.

Thorns builds have been fairly popular for Barbarians since the Diablo 4 betas, but this is taking it to a new level, allowing the player to sit through a whole wave-based event without attacking or healing, and without any help from any other players, and coming out successful.

According to the player, the build takes advantage of Diablo 4's Aspects to boost damage and AoE chances. Other than that, one can only assume the build has a ton of gear with Thorns damage equipped and has a ton of defensive nodes unlocked to minimize the amount of damage they're taking. The player also revealed that they're using a necklace "that heals me 64 life / per enemy nearby / per second," which explains why they don't have to be constantly healing.

There's no telling exactly how viable this build will be at different stages of the game, but it sure looks effective in this particular scenario. What we do know is that the first character to reach Diablo 4's max level was a Hardcore Barbarian build, so there's definitely plenty of potential in the class.

