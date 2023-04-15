The Last of Us Part 1 patch solves the case of the missing skeleton arm

Naughty Dog has been hard at work to put right the wrongs of its The Last of Us Part 1 PC port, but one fan, in particular, has thanked the studio for fixing a "pet peeve" that they first reported seven months ago.

In a Reddit thread posted back in September, u/Dat_Bokeh reported that whilst they "love the remake", they were frustrated that "an important detail" from The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab)'s DLC, Left Behind, was "missed".

"Several of the notes you can find in Left Behind talk about a soldier named Private Ellis. He got bit by an infected and his squadmate amputated his arm to stop the infection," they explained to another poster in the thread.

"In the original game, you can find the arm laying on a bloody gurney. You later find Ellis’s body and his arm is missing. In the new remake the notes are the same, but the arm is not on the gurney as it should be. The body also still has both arms attached."

Now, several months later, the issue has finally been addressed.

"Thanks to Naughty Dog for fixing my Left Behind pet peeve!" u/Dat_Bokeh announced on the game's subreddit (opens in new tab), including photographic evidence that the team has indeed "moved a corpse's arm to the correct location" seven months after the player first reported the issue.

The studio recently admitted that the critically-acclaimed game failed to reach "the quality level you expect and deserve" (opens in new tab) from Naughty Dog.

"We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected," Naughty Dog said in a thread posted to its Twitter account. "Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve."

The previously PS5-exclusive remake was released on PC last month. However, jfter just a few hours in the wild, it's garnered over 2,000 negative reviews and a "mostly negative" Steam rating.

The vast majority of complaints relate to the PC port's technical performance - including crashing, optimization problems, and its eyewatering VRAM and CPU demands - as well as dreadful bugs like that that awful "get wet" glitch (opens in new tab) and Joel's out-of-control eyebrows.

Consequently, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC released its second patch in two days (opens in new tab) following its rocky launch (opens in new tab).

In the meantime, here are some great games like The Last of Us (opens in new tab) to play.