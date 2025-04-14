The Last of Us season 2 keeps an adorable game Easter egg, and it's made everyone happy: "It was such a relief they showed it"
The Last of Us season 2 kept a fun Easter egg
The Last of Us season 2, episode 1 has kept an adorable Easter egg from the game, and everyone is loving it.
Now, mild spoilers for the season premiere will follow. In the new episode, Ellie and Dina go off to explore an abandoned building together. On the wall, eagle eyed viewers might spot that a very cute dog was named employee of the month in July. This also happens in the game, and the date actually corresponds to the combination for a nearby safe.
Audibly yelled “yeahhh!!” when this came on 😂 from r/thelastofus
"When they showed the wall I was like pls show the dog pls show the dog," says one fan, while another agrees: "It was such a relief they showed it"
"Even got the month right. So happy they kept the good boy," says someone else. Another fan is impressed by the attention to detail: "That whole scene was totally made just for us game players. It got everything. Listen mode, the little puzzle, the bottle throw. I fucking love it"
This part of the episode also introduced a new type of infected – a Stalker, which can, as the name suggests, stalk its victims to terrifying effect.
While the show has stuck very close to the source material here, though, its major change from the game has caused some controversy already online.
The Last of Us season 2 continues weekly on HBO. You can keep up to date with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or see our The Last of Us season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.