The Boys season 4 will be "very intense," says Jack Quaid

The Boys season 4 will be a wild ride according to Jack Quaid, who has starred as Hughie Campbell on the hit Amazon Prime series since its premiere in 2019.

In an interview with Esquire, Quaid teased that The Boys fans can look forward to the show's best season yet.

"It's my favorite season we've ever shot," he said. "It's a very intense season. You really get to mine the depth of every character—and it still has those 'What just happened?!' moments. Audiences are still going to be surprised and will be really into the direction that it takes. We take some chances that I think are really awesome. It's our best one yet."

Quaid didn't delve into exactly what makes the new season so intense, but it sounds like it'll involve some revelations about characters that you probably aren't prepared for.

The Boys season 4 doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it's wrapped filming, which means more information about when it'll premiere should be coming shortly. We also don't know a whole lot about where the story's headed in the new season, but we have heard a producer say season 4 has "the most disgusting thing" they've seen on television. Moreover, Homelander actor Antony Starr has said "the most bizarre thing he's ever done" will be featured in the new episodes. And with Quaid now adding his voice to the chorus, it sounds like we're in for an unforgettable new season, for better or worse.

While we wait for the new episodes to arrive on Prime Video, check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.