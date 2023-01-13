The Boys producer says season 4 has "the most disgusting thing" he's seen in television

A producer on The Boys has teased that the new season has "the most disgusting thing" they’ve seen while working in television.

Stephan Fleet, visual effects supervisor and associate producer on The Boys, tweeted, "I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far," during filming for The Boys season 4.

With what has already gone down so far in the show – the NSFW deaths, superhero orgies, and gross-out meals – that is certainly saying something. No prizes for guessing what it could be, but we’re expecting blood, body parts, and something you shouldn’t watch with your parents.

That may be under wraps, but there’s already plenty we know about The Boys season 4. The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast alongside new Supes Firecracker and Sister Sage, played by Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward respectively.

Simon Pegg, who plays Hughie’s dad in the Prime Video superhero series, will also appear in the fourth season. Rosemarie DeWitt (Black Mirror) will play Hughie’s mother, with Rob Benedict (Supernatural) and Elliot Knight (Once Upon a Time) in undisclosed roles.

The world of The Boys is also set to grow with the imminent arrival of its Gen V spin-off. The college-set show, releasing in 2023, recently had its first look – and was just as bloody and brutal as the original series.

