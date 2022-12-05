Gen V trailer is a wild and bloody first look at The Boys spin-off

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Boys’ spin-off Gen V and, yes, there’s plenty of the franchise’s trademark blood, guts, and NSFW moments.

Welcome to Godolkin University. The college, described as a "safe space" in the first trailer for The Boys’ upcoming spin-off, is home to a whole host of new Supes-in-training – and all the gore that comes with it.

Led by a cast that includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Terminal List), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Gen V sees the college students settling into 'God U', a none-too-subtle parody of X-Men’s Xavier Institute.

The tone for the trailer also suggests it’s aiming for the crude, brash tone of The Boys. Heads are popped, guts are splattered, and necks are snapped. Little is known about Gen V’s overarching story, but we can expect plenty of collegiate tension between the students. As a taster, the show was previously described in a report from Deadline (opens in new tab) as "part college show, part Hunger Games."

The Boys fans will be pleased to know a handful of cast members from the main series also show up at God U. The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), new Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Vought Studios director Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne) all make their presence known ahead of The Boys season 4.

Gen V will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.