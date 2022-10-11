The Boys season 4 first look reveals new supes Firecracker and Sister Sage

The Boys season 4 is set to welcome two new female superheroes into the fold – and now, we've gotten our first look at them. When the new episodes eventually roll around, The Tick's Valorie Curry is set to make her debut as Firecracker, while Orange is the New Black's Susan Heyward will be joining the cast as Sister Sage.

Like most supes seen on the Prime Video series, they'll both be making their introductions as new additions to The Seven, Vought International's roster of front-facing "heroes", which suggests they'll likely be antagonistic to the titular group. Unlike previous newbies Soldier Boy and Stormfront, Firecracker and Sister Sage don't come from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics and, for now, the details surrounding them are being kept under wraps. According to showrunner Eric Kripke, though, their costumes – designed by Laura Jean Shannon – feature hints at their powers.

The Boys' official Twitter account has given us some clues, too, writing alongside the snapshots (opens in new tab): "Meet Sage. She's already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse."

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

In season 4, the pair of them are going to be the least of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the gang's worries, as Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) embraces his darker side following the season 3 finale. At the very end of the episode, Ryan – and the crowd – seemed to delight in his father torching a man who attacked him at a rally for Vice Presidential candidate Victoria Neuman, another character the Boys need to look out for... The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also joining the show in season 4, though it's unclear whether he'll be a friend or foe at this point.

"I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet," Kripke explained of Ryan in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light. So I think, if anything, we're just hinting at the danger of what would happen if Butcher loses that fight."

It's not yet been confirmed when The Boys season 4 will premiere, but we'll be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of The Boys season 3 episodes or our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime.