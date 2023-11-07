The Boys season 4 could see one Gen V character try to kill Homelander, according to this theory

It's all to play for in The Boys season 4 after the finale of spin-off show Gen V – but could Homelander's downfall be on the cards? Some viewers certainly think so, after we learned the full extent of Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair)'s powers.

Much like vice-presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Marie has the power to manipulate blood. This can produce horrifying results – especially for creepy student Rufus' (Alexander Calvert) private parts and Cate (Maddie Phillips)'s hand.

As for Neuman, she's honed her powers and can make people's heads explodes, as demonstrated when she killed Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) in Gen V. But could the pair take on Homelander (Anthony Starr), the seemingly unstoppable Supe?

"Now that we know how Neuman's and Marie's powers work… Could they kill Homelander? Surely he can't stop them from giving him a heart attack or bursting his eyes or hands or whatever. They only have to be undetected for 2 seconds and he's squash. Right?" queried one Redditor .

"Homelander dared her to try," another user pointed out. "That alone suggests maybe don't. He might be more durable on the inside than the average Supe, or believe he'd be able to react faster than she could succeed. But all we know is that he is not afraid of her."

"I think that’s the problem right there," someone else agreed. "Could it work? Maybe. But if you try and it doesn’t, you’re dead. Very Cold War-esque dynamic."

Another Redditor is more optimistic, though. "While it’s debatable if they could pop [his head], durability isn’t going to save you from a brain aneurysm, heart attack, a stroke, or a million other complications that can occur in your circulatory system," they wrote. "The problem is that he could quickly locate them via enhanced senses and put a laser through their skulls."

Another user pointed out, however, that it would be a disappointing turn of events for the show's plot. "It’s possible, but it would be thematically terrible. Homelander needs to be taken down by one of the OGs for it to be satisfying. Having him taken out by a relative newcomer would be the opposite."

