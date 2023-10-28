Gen V confirms Marie's connection to The Boys' Victoria Neuman

The first season of Gen V is almost at an end and the events of season 1's penultimate episode mean that the stakes have never been higher for the students of God U – and, potentially, for the world at large.

A few significant cameos from elsewhere in the Vought universe in episode 7 have started to lay the groundwork for The Boys season 4 as the two shows collide, and it looks like the secrets of Godolkin University may not be staying that way for long. One such cameo is from politician Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit, who crosses paths with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). And it seems that the two have a few things in common…

Warning: there are major spoilers for Gen V episode 7 ahead, so proceed with caution if you haven't seen the episode yet!

Who is Victoria Neuman in The Boys universe?

Victoria Neuman was introduced in The Boys season 2 as a congresswoman campaigning for accountability against Vought. However, she's secretly a Supe, using her powers to assassinate anyone standing in the way of her political campaign to the top. In season 3, she establishes the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, working with Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), while privately forming an alliance with Homelander in order to secure her place as Robert Singer (Jim Beaver)'s vice-presidential candidate.

What is her connection to Marie in Gen V?

Marie corners Victoria after a town hall debate gone sour on campus to tell her about the Woods and Dean Shetty and Dr. Cardosa's Supe virus. When they meet, however, Victoria also has something to tell Marie – they have the same bloodbending powers and both spent time at the Supe orphanage Red River Institute as children. We also discover that Victoria is Marie's mysterious benefactor that Dean Shetty mentioned in episode 5 and Marie only got a place at Godolkin because of Victoria's influence.

After Victoria shares all this information with Marie, she warns her to keep her head down and let her handle everything from here, telling her that Vought won't hesitate to send her to an adult facility if she doesn't toe the line.

Marie tells her what she knows about the Woods, the lab below Godolkin where young Supes are being tested on, and the deadly, contagious virus that Dr. Cardosa has created on Dean Shetty's orders. She tells Victoria to contact Cardosa, and the episode's closing scene sees the pair meet in an underground parking lot. Cardosa hands over the virus, and Victoria assures him that he and his family will be protected going forward. She gives him her card but when Cardosa looks down it's blank. A drop of blood falls from his nose, and then… Well, his head explodes, and Victoria gets into her car with the virus. We think it's a safe bet to assume she doesn't have noble intentions with it, either.

