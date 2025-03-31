Sneaky restock notes suggest Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions is likely to return to stores in May

It sure has been a month in terms of working out where to buy Prismatic Evolutions. Trying to catch 'em all really isn't going so well for Pokemon fans looking to nab booster packs and Elite Trainer Boxes for the sought-after Pokemon TCG set. But don't fret, because it looks like there's going to be a big reprint happening in May time.

The same goes for Pokemon Journey Together stock and Pokemon Destined Rivals stock, for which availability lasted all of a few hours in some online stores. There have been so many complaints, it would seem, that the Pokemon Company even felt the need to issue a statement around the dire stock levels for Prismatic Evolutions and beyond.

Thankfully, a few stores around have hinted that a reprint is on the way, at least where Prismatic Evolutions TCG stock is concerned. The catch? You're going to have to touch grass to get hold of them.

Checking out the Prismatic Evolutions stock at GameStop this morning, I noted a few sneaky restock dates sitting next to a some Prismatic Evolutions listings:

As far as the rest of the Prismatic Evolutions products are concerned at GameStop, there's a lot of vague "Coming soon" tags slapped on them – such as the $29.99 Booster Bundle. For a lot of them, that means we know as much as GameStop does, which is not a lot.

Similarly, Best Buy Prismatic Evolutions appear to be sold on a mostly in-store basis after being gutted for stock online several times. That said, the $22.99 Surprise Box (which comes with a Journey Together SV09 Hop's Dubwool Promo Card and a 60-day free trial of Crunchyroll) has a note next to it that says Best Buy is "Working to get more inventory." So we may well see stock start to trickle back in online around the same time as others.

This month on April 24, we should also see the Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch and Accessory Pouch Special Collection start to pop into stock as well. Although many like GameStop will be sticking with in-store only for the release, we should see Amazon and Walmart stocking upcoming Prismatic Evolutions goodies – even if the prices are likely to end up inflated.

