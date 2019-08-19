Stock up on Amazon tech with this Echo sale

Fall is just about here, and if you're ready to start staying indoors a bit more and enjoying time at your house, you might want to think about outfitting your home with some of Alexa-enabled devices to make things easier for yourself.

One of the great centerpieces of the deal is the Echo Show 5, or the compact version of the Echo Show, which is small enough to fit on your table, desk, or nightstand. It features a bright color screen for Alexa to be able to bring you visual results when you make requests or search, and it's just $65, which is $25 down from $90 right now.

The cylindrical smart home hub Echo Plus (2nd gen) is just $109, $40 down from its regular price of $149, in the same three colors as the rest of the Amazon home products. Alternatively, if you're not looking for anything too flashy, you can get the simple Echo Dot (3rd gen) for just $30 right now, with a $20 savings from its typical $50 price.

At the very least, it's a great idea to go ahead and stock up now for holiday presents to hand out – your family could likely do with Alexa devices to make life a little easier, right?

Amazon Echo Show 5 is $65 | save $25

The latest model of the Amazon Echo Show is small, compact, and packing a color screen so Alexa can give you visual results instead of just audio interactions. Plus, it comes in two colors. View Deal

Now that you've got a cool new Alexa-enabled device to play around with, why not check into one of the best 4K TVs around to control one of them with in place of a remote? You'll love switching over to using your voice instead of a power button to control your TV.

