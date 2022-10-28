A spooky Wookie and a new Force FX lightsaber are the latest additions to Star Wars The Black Series

It's been a busy few days for Star Wars The Black Series: along with reveals for action figures inspired by The Mandalorian, we're also getting a very handsome Force FX Elite Lightsaber based on Luke Skywalker's Return of the Jedi weapon. Oh, and don't forget a trick-or-treating Halloween Wookie along with the protocol droid dressed up in honor of Christmas (!?).

The headline act is a Star Wars The Black Series replica of Luke's signature green blade. Along with the usual impact clash, it also comes with 'wall-cutting', gradual ignition, and 'blaster deflection' effects seen on more recent entries like the Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber (as per 2022's Obi-Wan equivalent, you're getting an improved 'duel' effect as well). It's up for pre-order for $278.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab), Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab), or Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab) and is set to launch this coming May 1, 2023.

As for the Star Wars The Black Series figures, the most noteworthy would be a Halloween-themed Wookie with a trick-or-treat bucket, cat ears, and a Bogling companion that can ride around on his shoulder. Similarly, the Holiday Protocol Droid - complete with a festive color scheme and scarf - is joined by a Christmas BD robot. Sure, the new Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and a Return of the Jedi Boba Fett in retro Kenner packaging are all good and well, but we're very here for the bananas Holiday tie-ins. They're certainly some of the stranger Star Wars gifts out there right now.

For more on each reveal, check out the listings below.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber | $278.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Available May 2023 - This replica of Luke's Return of the Jedi weapon features progressive ignition and effects including a battle clash, wall-cutting, blaster deflection, and duelling (you're also getting a 'battle sequence' mode). However, it's not all about the fancy bells and whistles. You can swap in a smaller, screen-accurate unit with an emitter specifically built for display, and as with the hilt itself, this features weathering and extreme details to recreate the prop as it appeared on film.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Wookie (Halloween Edition) | $27.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available December 2022 - We're not sure if they celebrate Halloween in a galaxy far, far away, but if they did, it'd probably look like this. The Wookie trick-or-treater has a pumpkin bucket, spooky cat or dog ears, and a Bogling companion.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Protocol Droid (Holiday Edition) | $27.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available December 2022 - This Protocol Droid and its BD buddy are getting ready for Life Day with a rather festive getup that includes a festive scarf.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Cal Kestis | $24.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available August 2023 - The new-look Cal from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is of course getting his own Black Series figure, and it features his new Han Solo-esque getup with a blaster at his hip. Naturally, a mini BD-1 is along for the ride too.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Deluxe Boba Fett | $33.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available February 2023 - With the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi upon us, the best-known bounty hunter in the galaxy is getting a new premium figure based on his appearance in that movie. It also comes in vintage Kenner packaging.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Black Series Din Djarin (Morak) | $24.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available August 2023 - This figure depicts one of the best moments from The Mandalorian's second season, where Din has to infiltrate an Imperial base but is forced to remove his helmet. This action figure obviously features a removable helmet as a result.



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artillery Stormtrooper | $14.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available May 2023 - The smaller Vintage Collection range is also getting reinforcements via this Artillery Stormtrooper from the Mandalorian's second season. It comes with a mortar, extra (tiny) rounds, and a mini blaster.



More Star Wars merch

These are just the latest of many Black Series additions that were announced recently; along with a Star Wars The Black Series Clone Trooper helmet, we're also getting a new Darth Vader lightsaber. Indeed, even the updated Darth Vader helmet recently got a discount, bringing it down to $98.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of nearly $132. That's the cheapest it's ever been, if you're keeping score.

Want something a little cheaper? You can check out the latest offers on Lego Star Wars sets via our guide, perhaps in preparation for the upcoming Black Friday Lego deals and Black Friday Star Wars deals.