First official Star Wars The Black Series Clone Trooper helmet replica is on its way

A Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet has been revealed, bringing to life a prop that was never actually made during the prequel trilogy despite appearing throughout the third film (if you're up on your trivia, you'll know that the Clone armor was all digital until Obi-Wan's show brought in physical versions). That means this is one of the few times a screen-accurate, wearable version has been on offer outside of cosplay. It's the first official one we've seen, too.

Similar to other replicas such as the new Darth Vader helmet, this Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet is electronic with sound effects pulled from the movies. More importantly, it's also wearable. Because c'mon - that's what we'd all do the second we got it out of the box, right?

Much like other high-end Star Wars gifts, this Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet will probably set you back three figures. While official pricing hasn't been announced yet, previous entries weigh in at $140 / £140 or so. According to publisher Hasbro, pre-orders will go live at 1PM EST on October 19, so we'll presumably find out when it's due to hit shelves then as well (our guess would be early to mid 2023).

(Image credit: Hasbro)

This wasn't the only cool announcement we got recently, though; we're also getting some new Star Wars action figures in the form of Return of the Jedi Retro Collection toys, including Endor Han Solo, Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia in her bounty hunter outfit as they would have all appeared as 1980s toys. These are also going up for pre-order at 1pm EST, and they'll almost certainly match the usual Retro Collection price tag of $13.99 / £13.99. You can find them on Hasbro's official Facebook page (opens in new tab).

In fact, it's been a busy couple of days for Hasbro; alongside the above, it unveiled a new War Machine action figure that matches the character's retro appearances (including Marvel vs Capcom 2). It's up for pre-order now for $24.99 via Zavvi (opens in new tab) or £26.99 if you're based in the UK (opens in new tab).

With any luck, more Hasbro goodies will get a discount this November when the Black Friday Disney deals kick off - both Star Wars and Marvel live under the Disney umbrella, and the sales event is well known for knocking down prices all over the place.

