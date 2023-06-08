Like any comic book adaptation, we knew that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wouldn't be short of Easter eggs and references. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse takes the intertextual shenanigans up a notch, too, with the introduction of the Spider Society, a very, very large group of Spider-People from every corner of the multiverse. It turns out, though, that the movie has way more Easter eggs than we could ever notice – "thousands", to be more precise.

"There's a lot. There's billboards that are on screen for like a second that I think are inside jokes to so and so and the other guy," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos told Collider when asked about just how many Easter eggs there are in the film. "If you look at the wide shots, half the members that are at the party [thrown to celebrate Miles' dad's promotion to police captain], sort of down below Miles and his mom, if you look really closely, those aren't even the CG models, those are just actors acting down there."

Across the Spider-Verse sees Brookyln's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reunite with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in another attempt to fix the ever-unraveling multiverse. This time, though, they get tangled up with the aforementioned Spider Society, led by the formidable Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

