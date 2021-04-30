Some Warzone players on PC can’t start up the game, but the developers are already on it

Some Call of Duty Warzone players on PC have been unable to start up the game due to a failure in the Battle.net client, but Raven Software says it is investigating the issue.

Call of Duty Warzone is riding high on the back of the Warzone Season 3 update, but some PC players are now finding that they can’t start the game up at all. Raven Software, the developer of Call of Duty Warzone, has made a statement on Twitter stating that it is aware of the issue and is working towards a fix. Apparently, in some cases people’s antivirus programs may be causing the issue.

❗️ We're investigating an issue preventing players from launching #Warzone via the PC https://t.co/MvLE5SMWMM client. In some cases, we're noticing conflicts with anti-virus software.We'll share more info on this when possible.https://t.co/fz83Ls4jUyApril 29, 2021 See more

In response to the tweet from Raven, numerous Warzone players chimed in to highlight the issues that they’d been having. One Twitter user posted up a screenshot showing the error message that he was receiving when trying to launch the game.

Raven Software has actually been remarkably open with its issue tracking and bug fixing efforts, posting a public Trello board that players can check to see what issues the developers are aware of, and what stage the team is at when it comes to fixing those issues.

It won’t just be Raven Software that’s handling these bug fixes soon though, as it was recently revealed that Crash Bandicoot 4 developer Toys for Bob has been moved into a support studio role on Warzone. Toys for Bob released a statement on Twitter saying that "Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone, and look forward to more to come. #LETSGO dev squads! #Verdansk84"

Get the lowdown on all the biggest changes and additions to Verdansk84 with our new Warzone map guide.