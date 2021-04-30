Toys for Bob "remains the lead developer" on Crash Bandicoot 4 amid transition to Warzone support studio

Toys For Bob, the studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and the latest Spryo title, has been put on Call of Duty: Warzone development duty by Activision.

Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone, and look forward to more to come. #LETSGO dev squads! #Verdansk84 pic.twitter.com/ERmFSWeaIkApril 29, 2021 See more

The official Toys For Bob Twitter account shared a tweet yesterday, April 29, that read: "Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone, and look forward to more to come. #LETSGO dev squads! #Verdansk84". Since then, several Toys For Bob employees have quoted the original Warzone Tweet announcing they no longer work at the studio, with stating that the transition process had involved a number of layoffs. Nicholas Kole, character designer on Spyro Reignited and Crash Bandicoot 4, tweeted "Everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go, I'm very glad it's not tally shuttering."

Despite the reported layoffs and assignment, it seems Toys For Bob isn't abandoning Crash Bandicoot. An Activision spokesperson told GamesRadar, "Toys for Bob remains the lead developer on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and is dedicated to delivering engaging game play experiences for fans now and in the future.” It's not clear what those future plans are set to entail, but reporter Liam Robertson tweeted recently about a multiplayer Crash game that was rumoured to be in development at the studio. It's not known whether that project is still in development.

With Call of Duty: Warzone hitting 100 million players just over a week ago and Warzone Season 3 recently kicking off, it makes sense that Activision wants to ensure the popular free-to-play title is well-supported going forward. Currently, it certainly seems like it's not at the expense of other long-running franchises like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, but only time will tell.

The other main Call of Duty: Warzone dev, Raven Software, wants player feedback to improve accessibility options.