Call of Duty: Warzone dev wants player feedback to improve accessibility options

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software is asking for fan feedback about accessibility options.

The official Raven Software Twitter account put out the statement below on Twitter, asking for fan feedback for accessibility options in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players are asked to use the link within the tweet to fill out a form giving feedback to the Warzone developer on any issues they think need addressing or altering at all.

Hi gamers! We want everyone to experience Verdansk in all its glory.. so if you run into accessibility barriers, we want to know.Share detailed feedback to help improve #Warzone for a broad spectrum of needs. Use the link below!https://t.co/rKcSUeXcUK#WZa11yApril 28, 2021 See more

Additionally, the Raven Software Twitter account also tweeted a link to an accessibility FAQ page for Warzone. On this page, you can find 18 frequently asked questions relating to accessibility issues like mouse and keyboard controls, turning off controller vibration, any subtitle options, and many more topics.

It's certainly a nice sign to see that the Warzone developer is actively seeking out player feedback in regards to accessibility options. We've seen various accessibility ventures from other gaming companies over the past few years, including high-profile examples like The Last of Us 2's detailed accessibility options and the Xbox's Adaptive Controller.

In terms of Warzone, a brand new slate of Warzone patch notes were published yesterday. In the new slate of patch notes, the developer addresses issues with both the new Verdansk 84 map, which allowed players to drop through the ground for an unfair advantage, as well as the new Hunt for Adler limited event.

Speaking about the Hunt for Adler event in particular, Raven Software is "considering several options" for giving players a better shot at completing the event. The developer added it understood that "little time remains" for players still trying to accomplish the string of goals in the event, as the event itself winds down over the coming few days.