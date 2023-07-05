Sex Education 4 trailer confirms it will be the final season

Sex Education season 4 will mark the end of the road for the beloved Netflix show. Thanks to the release of the next chapter's first teaser trailer, we now know that when it returns on September 21, we'll be saying goodbye to the sex-crazed teens.

The clip begins with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) introducing himself (somewhat successfully) at his new school. "I just wanted to let you know a little bit about myself," he begins as his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) looks on beaming. "I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex, all day, every day." It's, ahem, quite the (re)introduction to the beloved teen comedy.

All of the major stars are back in the trailer too, including Gillian Anderson's Jean, Emma Mackey's Maeve, Connor Swindells' Adam, Aimee Lou Wood's Aimee, Kedar Williams-Stirling's Jackson, and Mimi Keene's Ruby. Some of the new cast members are there too, including Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who will be playing an Ivy League tutor helping Maeve out.

Sex Education season 4 picks up after the closure of Moordale Secondary as the students move to Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis gets busy setting up a new sex clinic and Eric is just hoping they won't be losers again, meanwhile everyone else tries to adjust to their new, very liberal education.

The news that this is the final season, while new, isn't necessarily surprising, given the well-documented cast exits. Mackey told GamesRadar+ that it was time to say goodbye to her character earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa confirmed it was his final season, too, as he prepares to lead Doctor Who. Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison, and Tanya Reynolds have all left too. Let's hope the show will go out with one final bang in season 4!

