Sex Education season 4: Everything we know about the Netflix show's return

Sex Education season 4 is coming to Netflix – at some point. The hit comedy drama was renewed within days of the last installment arriving on the streamer, but that's about all Netflix has announced so far. Luckily, we've got plenty of information to tide you over in the meantime.

For starters, we've done our best to predict when the new episodes might be released on Netflix, as well as when we might be able to expect a trailer to drop and the lowdown on which cast members and characters will be back for round four.

Plus, we've got a recap of how things wrapped up at the end of season 3 for Otis and co. and we've broken down which plot points we think will be picked up again in season 4. So, without further ado, read on to find out everything we know so far about Sex Education season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sex Education was renewed for season 4 in September 2021. Season 3 was confirmed back in February 2020 before premiering in September the following year, which is a pretty long gap – however, the pandemic played a big part in delaying proceedings.

For a more accurate window of time, we could look back to season 2 – it was renewed in February 2019, and the season was released in January 2020. Using the same time frame, that would mean a potential release window of September 2022 for season 4, but, as filming hasn't started yet, that seems quite unlikely. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates in that department.

Sex Education season 4 trailer: When can we expect one?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sex Education season 3 was released in September 2021 and Netflix released the first full-length trailer two weeks before it hit the streamer. If season 4 follows the same time frame, we've got quite a while to wait before we get our first taste of the next installment of the show.

Sex Education season 4 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

No casting information for Sex Education season 4 has been confirmed yet. The only thing we know for sure is that Simone Ashley is definitely not returning as Olivia – Ashley joined the cast of Bridgerton for the show's second season as leading lady Kate Sharma, and she has since confirmed that she's swapped modern-day high school for Regency high society once and for all. Patricia Allison, who plays Ola, has also confirmed she "won’t be joining the team" for the new season.

Ashley isn't the only Sex Education cast member with a lot on her plate – Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Otis' best friend Eric, was recently cast as the Doctor in Doctor Who, while Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, has roles in upcoming movies including Greta Gerwig's Barbie. While nothing has been said about whether or not Gatwa or Mackey are returning, it's possible that they may have smaller roles in the next season to account for their busier schedules.

As for who else we predict might be returning, we're pretty sure we haven't seen the last of the Milburns, AKA Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, and his sex therapist mother Jean, played by Gillian Anderson. There are also series regulars and Otis' fellow students Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), and Tanya Reynolds (Lily).

Sex Education season 4 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Warning: Sex Education season 3 spoilers ahead.

Sex Education season 3 concluded another chapter in Otis and Maeve's will-they-won't-they relationship – the season finale ends with the pair finally getting together before promptly parting ways, as Maeve heads off to the US for a study program over the summer. Season 4, then, will explore whether distance has made either of their hearts grow fonder.

Elsewhere in the season 3 finale, Eric and Adam break up, as Eric is struggling to be in a relationship with someone who isn't comfortable with who they are. Plus, Jean gives birth and recovers from surgery after suffering a hemorrhage during labor. She also receives the results of the baby's paternity test, so it's likely that we'll see the fall-out of that result in season 4.

And, in a move that will probably be the biggest plot point of the new season, the students of Moordale Secondary find out that their school is being sold to developers and are told that they need to find alternative arrangements to finish their education.

Need more viewing inspiration? Check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that are available to stream right now.