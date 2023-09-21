How many episodes in Sex Education season 4?

Sex Education season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing the hit comedy-drama to its conclusion (or should we say 'climax'?). Yep, the fourth installment is the show's final season, and there's been plenty of change for the students of Moordale Secondary. First of all, they've got a new school to contend with after Moordale closed its doors at the end of season 3, and not everyone is adjusting well to being the new kid…

Plus, there's the usual dose of humor and heartbreak (and, of course, plenty of sex) as Otis, Eric, Maeve, and co. get to grips with life and love. Are you ready to finish? Make sure you don't miss an episode of Sex Education season 4 with our handy guide.

How many episodes of Sex Education season 4 are there?

In total, there are eight episodes in Sex Education season 4. They're all available to stream on Netflix from September 21, 2023.

How to watch Sex Education season 4 on Netflix

Wherever you are in the world, you'll need a Netflix account to catch the final season of Sex Education. All episodes started streaming on the same day, so you can binge-watch to your heart's content (or enjoy each episode on your own schedule).

