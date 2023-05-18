Netflix sets release window for Sex Education season 4

Netflix has set a fall 2023 release window for season 4 of Sex Education.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the new season will have a "creative reset" and "will feature a mix of old and new faces as Sex Education moves on from the shuttered Moordale High in favor of a new school."

Asa Butterfield is back as Otis, with Gillian Anderson returning as Otis' sex therapist mother, Jean, along with series regulars Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Dua Saleh (Cal), Mimi Keene (Ruby), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), and George Robinson (Isaac). Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has joined the cast as author and professor Thomas Molloy.

Some casting shake-ups include Patricia Allison, who plays Ola, has also confirmed she won't be in the new season, while Tanya Reynolds, who plays Ola's love interest Lily, is also exiting the show. Simone Ashley, who recently joined the cast of Bridgerton, and Rakhee Thakrar, will also be absent from the show's fourth season.

Season 4 will mark the last for Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley, and Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong. Gatwa is the new Doctor on Doctor Who, and Mackey has launched her film career, starring in Emily and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

"The characters feel like they're in very new territory because they literally are, they're at a new school. A lot of our feeling slightly off-centre is actually also just because of what is happening in the story which is that they are [at] a new school," Aimee Lou Wood told Digital Spy (opens in new tab).

Sex Education season 4 hits Netflix this fall.