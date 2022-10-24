New Doctor Who teaser unveils first look at Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord

Doctor Who said goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in feature-length episode The Power of the Doctor on Sunday, October 23 – and in typical Doctor Who fashion, the titular Time Lord regenerated. Only, Thirteen didn't morph into Ncuti Gatwa, as expected after the Sex Education actor was cast earlier this year, they became Tenth Doctor David Tennant instead.

Now, a new teaser for the sci-fi show's eagerly anticipated season 14 – which will kick off with three 60th anniversary specials – has offered us a first glimpse at Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor... and he seems just as confused about why Tennant is knocking about as us.

"I don't know who I am anymore," Tennant's Doctor admits as he peeks his head out of the TARDIS. A montage of footage reveals looks at Catherine Tate's similarly returning Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris's mysterious villain. "Someone tell me what the hell is going on here?" Gatwa's Fifteen shouts at one point.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way," returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who is taking over from Chris Chibnall, explained. "The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!"

After that, the trailer simply confirms that Doctor Who will return in 2023, which has been narrowed down to November elsewhere.