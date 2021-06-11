Save on hard drives, Razer headsets, HyperX keyboards, and more in this Microsoft sale

If you wanted to pick up some accessories for your setup, the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale may be your chance - Microsoft is offering discounts of $60 or more on headsets, mice, and other peripherals for Xbox and PC. You can check out the full range below.

One of the offers that caught our eye in the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale was a modest but still worthy discount on the Western Digital WD_Black P10 1TB hard drive - it's now $59.99. OK, so it's not a massive price cut. But we all need more space for our games consoles these days, so that's a pretty decent offer. You can see more Xbox accessory offers here.

This Razer Kraken Ultimate wired headset also grabbed our attention. It's tumbled in price to $69.99, which is a pretty big drop considering the fact that it normally costs $130. This is an excellent piece of kit for more immersive audio; more specifically, "THX Spatial Audio engages the senses in a 360-degree sphere."

Being able to get the Razer Viper 8K Hz mouse for $59.99 instead of $80 is another great offer. This is easily the best gaming mouse for shooters, so that's a tasty offer.

We're big fans of the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition too, so a reduction of $40 (bringing the cost to $79.99) is another worthwhile deal. It's a good choice for esports games thanks to its extra buttons, allowing you to reduce finger travel time by a significant amount.

You can see some of our favorite deals below. Meanwhile, the game deals can be found here.

Xbox Deals Unlocked

The Kraken is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets, so being able to get the Ultimate variant (a USB-wired version) for $60 less than normal isn't bad going at all. We'd highly recommend taking a look if you want a more immersive audio experience.

This is a fantastic mouse by one of the best in the business, and it's comfortably the most responsive pointer we've ever used. That makes the current discounted price a steal.

Even though it's only a drop of $5, that's still a bargain considering how good this mouse is. We've been hands-on with it and came away impressed, so this offer is great if you want a cheap yet high-quality gaming rodent.

Looking for a good keyboard to go with your PC or laptop setup? The Alloy Origins Core from HyperX is a good choice, particularly now that it's a bit less than usual. Although it doesn't have a numpad on the right-hand side, it's responsive and precise thanks to mechanical switches under each key.

