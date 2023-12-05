Ryan Reynolds shares new look at Wade Wilson (and Dogpool) after those Deadpool 3 set photos

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new look at Deadpool 3 – and it features Wade Wilson unmasked, along with an adorable Dogpool.

The new look comes after fresh set photos potentially revealed more Marvel cameos in the upcoming movie (beware possible spoilers through the link).

Reynolds shared the new picture on social media, which shows Dogpool lovingly licking Wade on the cheek. Aww.

Not much else is revealed in the new image, though you can see a mystery person's arm to one side. Check out the picture below.

pic.twitter.com/GYyfVO5vciDecember 5, 2023 See more

Deadpool 3 will feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, reprising his role for the first time since 2017's Logan. Along with Reynolds, the film also stars Jennifer Garner as Elektra, with Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, Rob Delaney, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna part of the lineup, too. Reynolds has also cryptically addressed speculation that Taylor Swift will appear.

"I love it, I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world," Reynolds said of the popstar's potential cameo. "Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26." Intriguing…

Thanks to some recent Marvel delays, Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU movie releasing in 2024. The film has recently resumed shooting after a SAG-AFTRA actors' strike-induced shutdown.

Deadpool 3 arrives this July 26, 2024. Until then, get up to speed with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.